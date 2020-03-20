Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact unemployment in Ohio

Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact unemployment in Ohio
Dine-in restaurants closed on March 15 in Ohio (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Tullos and Neeha Curtis | March 20, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT - Updated March 20 at 8:51 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced Friday more than 130,000 people applied for unemployment this week.

Unemployment claims surge in Ohio after business grinds to a halt

A total of 139,468 people have filed this week.

In comparison, a total of 4,815 people filed for unemployment the week of March 8.

In the last week, Gov. DeWine ordered temporary closures of dine-in restaurants, gyms, salons, and more in an attempt to stop the virus from spreading.

DeWine extended unemployment benefits for workers early this week.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services recommends applying for unemployment benefits online at unemployment.ohio.gov.

You can also call 1-877-644-6562.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.