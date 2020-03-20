Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact unemployment in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced Friday more than 130,000 people applied for unemployment this week.
A total of 139,468 people have filed this week.
In comparison, a total of 4,815 people filed for unemployment the week of March 8.
In the last week, Gov. DeWine ordered temporary closures of dine-in restaurants, gyms, salons, and more in an attempt to stop the virus from spreading.
DeWine extended unemployment benefits for workers early this week.
The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services recommends applying for unemployment benefits online at unemployment.ohio.gov.
You can also call 1-877-644-6562.
