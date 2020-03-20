Cuyahoga County releasing jail inmates, shuffling homeless to curb spread of the coronavirus

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) -- Hundreds of jailed people in Cuyahoga County and homeless people are being moved to help slow down the spread of the coronavirus that recently claimed one life in Ohio.
There are currently about 400 men and 200 women at the homeless shelter at 2100 Lakeside Ave.
As coronavirus concerns creep into every facet of life, officials are hoping to thin out crowds to try and distance people from each other.
“We’re gonna reduce population in shelters, regardless, around 100 or maybe more -- by moving people out, that process, i think it’ll help people in shelters ... and in the community," County Executive Armond Budish said.
Without stable housing, though, where exactly will people go?
Melissa Sirak with the Office of Homeless Services said they’re working on just that.
“If they have family and friends to reside with, that’s the safest at this time,” she said.
Within the homeless population -- estimated at about 23,000 in Cuyahoga County -- there’s concern that people actually have nowhere to go.
“There’s some that don’t have family, they’ve been there for a long time ... don’t know what to do about that," said a homeless man who only identified as Mitch.
He said he’s been homeless on the streets since August and he’s worried about the impact the virus will have.
“I’m staying away from groups and gatherings, trying to do my best to get along," he said.
Without getting into specifics, county officials said they are working on alternative sites for people without any family or friends to stay with.
They’re also screening at shelters to make sure possible and positive cases are dealt with accordingly.
At the Cuyahoga County jail, more than 500 people have been removed.
“We’ve been about to reduced the population in the jail by a lot,” said Budish.
Budish said the county dropped to 1,331 inmates from a capacity of 1,865.
Non-violent inmates are being released to try and help flatten the curve.
However, 19 News discovered one of the people released from jail is a murder suspect.
Child welfare workers are still checking on kids and, with senior centers closing down, the county is focusing on delivering more meals. But, despite the unusual circumstances, health official say residents need to maintain a sense of normalcy.
“Patronized your restaurants, stop by and order something,” said Terry Allan of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health. “They’re part of the community and they’re part of the critical infrastructure."
Budish said the county has ceased tax foreclosures of home and says no one will get thrown out of their house for late tax payments.
