1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting near the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital, after they were hit by gunfire at about 11 p.m. on Thursday night, according to Cleveland EMS.
The double shooting occurred at East 93rd Street and Quincy Avenue, which is near the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center.
The surviving victim was taken to University Hospitals, and is in stable condition.
Police have not identified either victim, and no arrests have been announced.
