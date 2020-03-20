FIRST ALERT DAY: Thunderstorms, strong winds, and a major temperature swing today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are unseasonably warm this morning. Temperatures are well in the 60s to around 70 degrees. We have fast moving showers and storms in the area. The wind is a factor out of the southwest this morning. We will shift the wind to the west this afternoon as a powerful cold front tracks through. The wind will gust over 40 mph at times. This could cause some sporadic damage. I’m keeping my eye on the potential of a severe storm or two with intense winds, especially as the cold front approaches. We dry out in the afternoon. An over 40 degree temperature is on the way as we crash in temperature behind the cold front. Many spots by 5:00 p.m. will be slipping into the 40s. The low temperature tonight will fall below 30 degrees. What a day this is going to be.