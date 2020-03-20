19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible 3:00 AM - 2:00 PM Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pockets of rain will continue through the overnight hours.
From 3:00 AM - 2:00 PM, hit or miss strong storms are possible, especially south of Cleveland.
Some storms may produce strong, damaging winds and heavy rain.
In the meantime, we’ll be warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s by noon tomorrow.
In the wake of the storms, temperatures will plummet in the afternoon.
We’ll be in the 40s and 50s by late tomorrow afternoon.
I’m sure many of you are looking for opportunities to get outside.
I would recommend before 7:00 AM and 11:00 AM.
If you hear thunder, head inside immediately.
The weekend will bring plenty of "get outside" time.
Temperatures will be chilly though, so you’ll have to bundle up!
