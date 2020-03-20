Gov. DeWine briefs Ohioans on latest coronavirus cases statewide

FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (Source: John Minchillo)
By Chris Anderson | March 20, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 1:03 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to hold a briefing on Friday as part of his daily updates regarding the state’s response to the coronavirus.

[Here are the orders, recommendations made so far by Ohio Gov. DeWine in an attempt to combat coronavirus]

DeWine will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton and other state officials for a press conference at 2 p.m. from Columbus.

According to the state’s Department of Health on Thursday, there were 119 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio with more than two dozen hospitalizations.

At least 333 individuals are under health supervision for coronavirus, the Ohio Department of Health reported on Wednesday.

