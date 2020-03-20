Gov. DeWine briefs Ohioans on latest coronavirus cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to hold a briefing on Friday as part of his daily updates regarding the state’s response to the coronavirus.
DeWine will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton and other state officials for a press conference at 2 p.m. from Columbus.
According to the state’s Department of Health on Thursday, there were 119 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio with more than two dozen hospitalizations.
At least 333 individuals are under health supervision for coronavirus, the Ohio Department of Health reported on Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.