Health officials discuss spread of coronavirus in Cuyahoga County, the area with the most cases in Ohio

Cuyahoga County health briefing (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | March 20, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT - Updated March 20 at 8:47 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health will hold a briefing on the latest round of coronavirus cases confirmed in the area.

A press conference including the county’s Health Commissioner Terry Allan is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on Friday from the department’s headquarters in Parma.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were a total of 53 coronavirus cases confirmed in Cuyahoga County and Cleveland; the most in any county in Ohio.

Thirteen of the cases are in individuals from Cleveland, which reports separately from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, meaning the county agency is monitoring 40 patients.

The youngest infected patient in Cuyahoga County is 14 years old, while the oldest is 86, according to the agency’s officials.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health recently announce a helpline was established for residents with concerns about COVID-19.

The youngest individual to test positive for coronavirus in Cuyahoga County is 14, while the oldest is 86 years old.

The number to the helpline is 1-855-711-3035.

Health officials are still working to notify any individuals who may have had close contact with one of the Cuyahoga County patients.

Across Ohio, at least 119 COVID-19 cases have been reported by the state’s Department of Health.

This story will be updated at the conclusion of the press conference.

