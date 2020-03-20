Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are continuing to pay minor league players their weekly stipends to help offset any “hardship” during the coronavirus shutdown. The team also is closing its year-round facility in Arizona. During a conference call Thursday, Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said he's not aware of any players or staff members testing positive for COVID-19. Antonetti provided an update on the team's efforts during the outbreak, saying every decision being made is with the health and safety of players, staff and employees a priority. Antonetti said the team's complex in Goodyear, Arizona, will close Friday.