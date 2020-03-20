Indiana hospital is asking public to sew face masks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Evansville, Indiana hospital is asking the public to sew CDC compliant face masks for them.
The demand for face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic has exceeded the supply available to medical professionals and hospitals.
Deaconess hospital has posted on their website the instructions for making CDC, fabric masks that are a crisis response option.
Dawn Rogers, MSN, RN, FNP-C, Patient Safety & Infection Prevention Office explains that, “Prior to modern disposable masks, washable fabric masks were standard use for hospitals.”
“We will be able to sterilize these masks and use them repeatedly as needed. While it’s less than ideal, we want to do our best to protect our staff and patients during this pandemic," Rogers said.
Click here to get instructions on how to make a face mask.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.