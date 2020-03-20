Kent firefighter/paramedic tests positive for coronavirus

Our Unified Command in response to COVID-19 has been planning for these developments. We have been preparing for cases in Portage County and among Kent employees not as a matter of “if” but “when.” We are cognizant of the risk to other firefighters this employee had contact with, and we are addressing those employees and those potential cases. We have temporarily closed the west side fire station for cleaning, and those other employees potentially exposed are being isolated. We still have plenty of staff to handle calls for service out of Kent Fire Station 1. We have planned for reduced staffing without reduced service."