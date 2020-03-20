Lakewood brewery gets approval to make hand sanitizer, $25 a gallon

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood brewery has received permission from the federal government to start producing hand sanitizer.
Western Reserve Distillers on Madison Avenue will make their first test batch on Friday, following the World Health Organization’s formula 1 guidelines.
According to Western Reserve Distillers Facebook page, they will be able to produce sanitizer in quantities ranging from one-to-55 gallons.
The hand sanitizer will be sold for $25.00 per gallon, on a pre-order basis only.
You can order the hand sanitizer by going to Western Reserve Distillers “get tickets” link on Eventbrite.
It will take about two weeks before the hand sanitizer is ready for pick-up.
A portion of the proceeds will go directly to the Cleveland USBG chapter to support the Cleveland Communities Bartender Emergency Assistance program.
