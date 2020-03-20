Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio Guard to distribute food; unemployment claims top 100K
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has activated 300 members of the Ohio National Guard to package, transport and distribute food to needy communities. The state says it has received 111,055 unemployment insurance benefit applications online in the past four days. Voting rights groups have demanded that Secretary of State Frank LaRose allow registration of new voters ahead of the June 2 date, saying prohibiting such registration violates federal law and the Ohio Constitution. The state says it's expanding the use of Medicaid to allow Ohioans to access doctors online or over the phone.
RAPE CHARGE-DEFENSE
Court: family tie barred as impaired-consent rape condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court says a victim's family relationship to a rapist can't be included as an argument that the victim suffered from an inability to give consent. The court on Wednesday rejected arguments that that relationship would be equivalent to a mental or physical disability. The court's unanimous decision reversed two of six convictions of an Ohio man accused of raping his step-daughter and niece in 2013. The court said a familial relationship may still be considered to prove rape by force, but is not a “mental or physical condition” under state law.
AP-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-LAYOFFS
Layoffs spike in US, Europe as virus shuts businesses
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and global economies have come to a shuddering stop, unleashing a wave of layoffs that is much larger and moving much faster than job losses in previous downturns. They are swamping state unemployment benefits systems and leaving many Americans still working anxious about whether they will be next. Tens of thousands of laid-off workers have already flooded state unemployment websites across the country to apply for jobless benefits. In the week ending March 14, the number of people seeking unemployment aid soared by 70,000 to 281,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. And many states are already reporting big increases in benefit applications this week, which weren't included in those figures.
FATAL SMALL PLANE CRASH
Pilot killed when small plane crashes in southwestern Ohio
HARLAN, Ohio (AP) — The pilot of a small plane was killed when it crashed in a rural area of southwestern Ohio. Authorities say 42-year-old Elio Abiakel, of Mason, was the only person aboard the Piper Cherokee Arrow plane when the aircraft went down late Wednesday in a field in Harlan Township in Warren County. Emergency responders initially could not locate the crash site, and they eventually had to use all-terrain vehicles to navigate the difficult terrain and reach the scene. The plane had departed from Oklahoma and was due to land at the Clermont County Airport in Batavia. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
POLICE SHOOTING-OHIO
Grand jury clears Ohio police officers in fatal shooting
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio grand jury has cleared police in the fatal shooting of a man who a county prosecutor says pointed a gun at the head of an officer earlier this month. Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser says the grand jury that met Wednesday reviewed body camera footage showing the events leading to Fairfield officers killing Tyler Jones March 6. He says officers responded to a report of a stolen car and gun and confronted Jones at an apartment complex. Jones dropped the gun, dove for it and then pointed it an officer who opened fire along with other officers.
TODDLER STRUCK
Toddler falls out of pickup and is struck by car; 2 charged
COSHOCTON, Ohio (AP) — Two people have been charged in Ohio after a toddler fell from a pickup truck, was struck by another vehicle and was critically injured. Authorities say a 15-month-old child fell from the rear passenger side of the pickup and landed in the road in Coshocton on Monday morning. The truck was followed by another car that could not avoid the child. The pickup driver was charged Tuesday with aggravated vehicular assault. The mother was a passenger and was charged with endangering children. They have requested public defenders. The toddler is in a hospital in critical condition.
FIRE-THREE DEAD
Coroner: Man set himself on fire, likely caused deadly blaze
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio coroner's office says it appears likely that a deadly blaze that killed three people was started by a man who set himself on fire. The Columbus Dispatch reports Columbus police are investigating the fire as a double homicide and a suicide. Forty-two-year-old Gary Morris, his 33-year-old wife, Nerissa Distin, and their 2-year-old daughter, Serena Morris were found dead in their home Jan. 1. An autopsy from the Franklin County Coroner's Office shows Morris died of thermal injuries and was alive when the fire started. His wife was stabbed to death. Police have said the fire caused Serena's death.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MEDIA
News organizations drop paywall for coronavirus information
NEW YORK (AP) — News organizations large and small are dropping paywalls so readers in their communities can find out about the coronavirus story. It's a public service, but one they hope pays dividends by convincing people to subscribe. Editors are finding a hunger for their work. The downside is that the nationwide shutdown resulting in event cancellations and restaurant closings is hurting their advertisers, risking that any subscriber gains could be offset. Already, coronavirus layoffs and furloughs have hit the news biz, with the Military Times and the weekly Sacramento News & Review in California letting staffers go in what they say they hope is a temporary move.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT-FUNDS
Coronavirus layoffs spark surge in state jobless claims
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Applications for jobless benefits are surging in some states as coronavirus concerns shake the U.S. economy. The sharp increase comes as governments have ordered millions of workers, students and shoppers to stay home as a precaution against spreading the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. In some states, the demand for help may outstrip the ability to pay claims. The U.S. Labor Department says 21 states began the year with unemployment insurance fund balances below the levels recommended to stay solvent in a recession. States are expected to get some help from the federal government.
FLEEING MOTHER-MURDER CHARGE
Police: Ohio mother charged with killing 11-year-old son
LAUREL, Miss. (AP) — An Ohio woman accused of killing her 11-year-old son and leaving his body at a Mississippi hotel has been arrested in New Orleans. Laurel, Mississippi, Police Chief Tommy Cox tells The Associated Press that 33-year-old Latina Marie Oates of Powell, Ohio, was arrested about 9 a.m. Wednesday. Cox says Oates is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Joshua Oates. The boy's body was found Tuesday in a hotel bathroom in the south Mississippi town. Cox hasn't said how he died. The chief says two younger children who were with Latina Oates have been found safe.