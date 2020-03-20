List of Ohio universities who have postponed or canceled spring commencement due to COVID-19 (live blog)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to the coronavirus outbreak, multiple universities have decided to postpone their spring commencement ceremonies.
Here is the running list of universities which have done so:
- University of Akron: The university has decided to postpone their Spring Commencement on May 8-10, and the School of Law Commencement ceremony on May 17. Alternate dates have not been announced. Graduates will still have their degrees conferred on May 8-10 and May 17, and paper diplomas will be mailed a short time after.
- Bowling Green State University: The university announced they will have to reschedule Spring Commencement for a later date.
- Cleveland State University: The university announced they have postponed Spring Commencement for a later date, which includes School of Law Commencement ceremonies. The delay of commencement ceremonies does not affect the dates of degree conferral, which remain unchanged. Special arrangements for seniors needing to complete clinical placements for certification or licensure programs, or other specialized degree requirements, will be communicated separately to those students.
- Kent State University: The university announced they will have to postpone commencement ceremonies and pre-commencement celebrations for a later date. Those eligible to graduate will receive their diplomas, University President Todd Diacon said.
- Lorain County Community College: The college said Spring Commencement will go on as planned for May 16.
- Ohio State University: The university announced Spring Commencement will be postponed.
- Toledo: The university announced the Spring Commencement ceremonies planned for May 9 in the Glass Bowl are canceled. College of Law commencement set for May 10, College of Medicine and Life Sciences commencement scheduled for May 15, and all college convocations and honors programs planned for April and May also are canceled.
Return to this list for additions and updates.
