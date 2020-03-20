Man buys tons of flowers for florist to donate around Cleveland script sign

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A florist donated flowers to the Cleveland script sign to help brighten someone’s day during the COVID-19 situation, and people can take them home for free.
A couple of bright lights were added by Andrew Thomas Design.
A woman said she took a walk and saw the flowers at the sign and took a picture.
She said a man who worked at a flower shop who set this up said a local man donated all the flowers “for people to take home and brighten their day during this time."
Unfortunately, the strong winds destroyed all of the flowers.
