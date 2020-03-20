Medical director: Reason for high number of COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County is due to area’s testing capabilities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio, but those numbers can be deceiving.
“That is partly because we have had the most testing capacity of anywhere in the state,” Cuyahoga County Board of Health Medical Director Heidi Gullett explained.
Gullett spoke during a county briefing on Friday, saying the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals were some of the first facilities in Ohio to conduct in-house testing for COVID-19.
“The two hospitals that we’ve been talking about, University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic, and now MetroHealth, very quickly came on board with testing, therefore we were able to test far more people in our community initially than anywhere else in the state,” Gullett added.
As of Friday morning, there were 53 cases of the coronavirus in Cuyahoga County and Cleveland combined. The total statewide is 119 cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
“When you have increased testing capacity, you will find increased cases,” Gullett stated.
