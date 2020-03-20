Northeast Ohio hospitals impose stricter visitor policies, due to coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several hospital systems have implemented stricter visitor policies due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All Cleveland Clinic hospitals in Ohio are allowing only one visitor for pediatric patients and one visitor for labor and delivery patients.
Cleveland Clinic officials said the patient’s care team will discuss with family members in an end-of-life circumstance.
All other visitors will be asked to leave the hospital.
Caregivers will also now undergo a thermal temperature scan each day when arriving to work.
Summa Health is having all visitors report to the main entrance of each of their three campuses.
Before being allowed in the hospital, each visitor will have their temperature taken. If it is over 100 degrees, they will not be allowed access.
Visitation is limited to one healthy visitor per day and visiting hours are from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
They will make exceptions in end-of-life-situations.
