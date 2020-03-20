Northeast Ohio weather: Temperatures tumble tonight, weekend will be nice and dry

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What an interesting weather day, huh?
We warmed to near 70 degrees in many locations before a big cold front swung through to bring us storms and cooler temperatures.
Speaking of cold fronts, in today’s 19 First Alert Weather School, Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak gave the science behind cold fronts.
Now that the storms have moved out, colder air will move in.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s by morning.
If skies were going to clear tonight, it would be even colder than that.
However, clouds will linger through the night and into tomorrow morning.
Skies will gradually clear during the day tomorrow, making for a beautiful weekend.
It is going to be chilly though.
Saturday’s high: 37 degrees
Sunday’s high: 46 degrees
I would encourage you, in these difficult times, try to step away this weekend and enjoy some outdoor time.
I know that it’s cold and that’s less than ideal, but I am optimistic that this weekend’s sunshine may lift our spirits a bit.
