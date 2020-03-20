11 nursing home residents test positive for coronavirus in Dayton area; more tests pending

TROY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Miami County Health Department in Ohio reports that 11 nursing home residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
More tests are pending among residents, staff and visitors connected with the Koester Pavilion assisted living center in Troy, Ohio, according to the Associated Press.
The Ohio Department of Health confirmed on Friday the state’s first death, a Lucas County resident, related to COVID-19.
As it stands, 169 cases have been reported across 28 Ohio counties.
