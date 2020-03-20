140,000 Ohioans applied for unemployment this week, causing online glitches and long wait times

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While Gov. Mike DeWine assures Ohioans that unemployment claims are being made without hiccups, 19 News viewers are reporting the opposite about a seemingly overloaded system.
Even though you can file a claim online, viewers tell us it’s nearly impossible to get someone in the unemployment office on the phone right now.
That’s a problem for people who need help getting through the online process.
Even we ran into difficulty reaching someone in the unemployment office Friday.
A North Ridgeville resident who did not want to be identified says he’s called the line 10 to 12 times every day this week.
“It’s more frustrating because you’re like how far is this going to go?” he said.
The man’s severance pay is about to end, after he lost his job several weeks ago.
“I didn’t lose it because of coronavirus, but the coronavirus has impacted my ability to file a claim,” he said.
According to the state, nearly 140,000 people applied for unemployment benefits this week alone.
And, the latest numbers show that 30 times more people filed claims yesterday than Thursday the week before.
19 News investigators attempted to get through the claim system and couldn’t. A message popped up saying the site was too busy.
When we reached out to the state about it, a spokesperson also told us that while other state’s online unemployment sites have crashed, “Ohio’s is chugging along.”
However, even if that was true, it doesn’t make a difference to people who can’t do what they need to do online.
“For those people who want to talk by phone to get something clarified or if there’s an issue, I can’t get through the phone, and that’s the only way you can contact them as far as issues go,” the North Ridgeville man told us.
We reached out to the state’s spokesperson again about how we should tell those of you having issues filing claims to proceed. We’re still waiting on an answer.
Thursday the spokesperson said, filing a claim online remains the best way for Ohioans to access unemployment benefits at https://unemployment.ohio.gov/.
We also have FAQs to help Ohioans at this URL: http://jfs.ohio.gov/unemp_comp_faq/index.stm and an unemployment-related coronavirus Q&A at this URL: http://jfs.ohio.gov/ouio/CoronavirusAndUI.stm.
Ohioans without computer access need to call 1-877-644-6562 (OHIO-JOB).
