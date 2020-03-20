Ohio’s adult day care facilities, senior centers ordered to close to protect vulnerable individuals from COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued another sweeping order during his daily briefing on Friday.
By end of business on March 23, all adult day care facilities and senior centers must close, DeWine ordered.
The Governor said that work is being done to assure individuals who rely on meals from the senior centers are delivered.
The mandate was announced during the Governor’s daily press conference, where he confirmed the state’s first death from COVID-19 and 169 cases throughout 28 different counties.
“There’s no scenario now by which we won’t have a surge," Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton said on Tuesday about future coronavirus estimates.
DeWine also announced that the following must also close, in addition to 181 state Bureau of Motor Vehicle locations:
- Restaurants and bars to in-house service
- Fitness facilities
- Public recreation centers
- Bowling alleys
- Movie theaters
- Indoor water and trampoline parks
- Salons
- Barbershops
- Tattoo parlors
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.