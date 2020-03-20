Coronavirus-related racial and ethnic discrimination reported in Cuyahoga County, medical director warns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health said they have been made aware of recent reports of discrimination targeting individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have had multiple reports this week of discrimination against people who have this infection, and their family members and their friends who are in quarantine because they’ve been exposed,” Cuyahoga County Board of Health Medical Director Heidi Gullett said during a briefing on Friday.
“We have received reports of people of certain backgrounds, both racially and ethnically, who have been treated poorly, not because they have the infection, but because somebody is inappropriately connecting this virus to a specific group of people, which is totally unacceptable,” Gullett explained.
Gullett said in some cases, family members or businesses linked to several individuals who tested positive were discriminated against on social media.
“Any discrimination related to this infection has to stop,” Gullett emphasized.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.