Summit County Sheriff’s Office warns public about possible Netflix scam

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office used their social media pages today to warn residents about a possible Netflix scam.
“It has come to our attention that someone is sending unsolicited texts to people’s cell phones stating there is a question regarding their Netflix payment and instructs the recipient to open a link within the text,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
The office warns people who get the text not to respond.
“We strongly advise to NOT open ANY links in unsolicited texts or emails,” the Sheriff said.
Law enforcement believes this may be an opportunistic crime, with more people turning to streaming during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you have questions regarding your Netflix account, contact them by your own means and not through an unsolicited text the Sheriff’s Office warned.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.