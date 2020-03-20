University Hospitals among first in U.S. to test ‘investigational’ antiviral drug against COVID-19

"The primary goal of the first trial is to evaluate the efficacy of two different remdesivir regimens, compared to the standard of care, measured by the proportion of participants discharged on or before day 14 of their hospitalization. The primary goal of the second trial is to evaluate the efficacy of two different remdesivir regimens and their ability to normalize patients’ temperature and oxygen saturation, through day 14. ClinicalTrials.gov has more details, here for the trial for patients with moderate illness, and here for the trial in patients with more severe illness.