Warren man with coronavirus on his way to recovery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Harris, 55, of Warren, contracted one of the first known cases of coronavirus in Ohio.
He’s been in the hospital at Mercy St. Joseph Warren for almost three weeks. He’s finally recovering and said he hasn’t “had a fever now for 4 days.”
But, he went live on Facebook Sunday saying he didn’t think he was going to make it. “I woke up several times thinking I was going to die,” he said.
He said his doctors aren’t quite sure what helped cure him – but he’s thankful to them for saving his life. He said “[his doctor] decided she was going to throw everything in the kitchen sink at this because they really don’t have a treatment for it. They don’t have a vaccine.”
Now, he wants people to understand how serious the virus is. “Social distancing or physical distancing, keeping to yourself and understanding everybody’s not going to get sick like me, but you may get sick and then you can get people sicker,” said Harris.
He said when he was exposed, he didn’t talk or see anyone for 10 days before he got sick. He works in an auto body shop and had he gone about business as usual, he thinks he would’ve exposed hundreds of other people.
“Usually I see hundreds of people every week. There should be thousands of people exposed if was doing business the way I normally do. But I wasn’t doing business so I wasn’t talking to anybody and I wasn’t seeing any body and consequently no one is coming into the hospital because of Kevin Harris.”
He’ll leave the hospital soon virus free. Harris says he misses social interaction most, but through it all he can be happy about one thing; “I made it through this without killing half my community.”
