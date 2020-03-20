What you should do if you think you’re infected with COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency departments across the country are more crowded. A lot of the people coming in are concerned they could have the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Sarah Tehranisa, an emergency room physician with University Hospitals, says the last thing you should do is rush to the ER.
“If you think you have this, the first thing to do is go home and stay home to prevent spreading the disease to anyone else,” Tehranisa said. “If you start to have a very bad cough, trouble breathing call your doctor, it it’s severe trouble breathing call 911 and come to an emergency room department.”
She says no matter what, call your primary care doctor and they can give you guidance on whether or not you should be tested.
Dr. Tehranisa says their emergency rooms are not packed yet, but they have seen an increase in patients with respiratory symptoms. She says they are worried people with the virus could show up to the ER, so they are preparing.
“Patients that come in with respiratory symptoms, we’re giving them masks when they come in," Dr. Tehranisa said. “We’re doing a quick screening of them to see if they have risk factors and then we are putting them in appropriate places to limit the spread of disease in our emergency departments.”
She said 80% of people who get the coronavirus will recover fine by self-isolating, taking fever reducing meds, drinking plenty of fluids and resting.
We wanted to know if you get COVID-19, when is it safe to return to work?
“We know that if you’ve been without a fever or cough for three days, it’s OK to return to your normal activities including work,” the doctor said. “That also includes 7 days from your first symptoms. If you have a cough for 7 days, you need to be away from people for a total of 10 days.”
Dr. Tehranisa said according to the data we have now, if you get COVID-19, you will likely not get it again, so they have not seen any cases of re-infection, but this could change.
