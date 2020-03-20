Woman creates 'Caremongering Berea’ group on social media to help people in need during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People are coming together to help each other during the coronavirus pandemic, even though they can’t be face-to-face.
They’re using social media to help get the word out.
19 News found Caremongering Berea was just recently started by a local woman to help those in need on Facebook.
Katrina Heath saw the idea for “caremongering” trending in Canada.
Canadians started at least 35 “caremongering” groups across the country, according to this story from CTV News.
The groups are standing up against fear and aimed at helping those most at risk from the coronavirus.
Heath thought this would be a great way to help people, instead of fear mongering during the pandemic.
“It’s the opposite of spreading fear and panic,” she wrote on her Facebook page.
19 News spoke to Heath over the phone today.
She said about five families have reached out to her so far for help. Then she posts what they need, without giving away any identifying information about the family.
The group has helped a pregnant single mom and homeless families.
“I think because no one’s ever experienced something like this, I think that’s the only way to get through it,” Heath said.
She said some people who have reached out to her have nothing, and may be embarrassed to ask for help. But she doesn’t want them to be.
Heath hopes the idea catches on in other communities across Northeast Ohio.
“I really hope that it does, because some of the people reaching out have nothing. I hope it picks up and more people are out there to offer help or are more willing to reach out and they don’t feel afraid to reach out,” she said.
You can help by logging onto the Caremongering Berea page on Facebook. You can also privately submit requests for help too.
