An orangutan gave birth at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo this week; but baby did not survive

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kera Wak, an orangutan at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo gave birth to a baby this week, but it sadly did not survive, the Zoo announced Saturday.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said Kera has been a mother to Merah, now 5, and they had been closely monitoring her for the past several months since they first identified she was pregnant. Unfortunately, the baby did not show any signs of life immediately following birth.
The veterinarians and biologists continue to monitor Kera’s health and so far she seems to have no ill effects from the birth.
Bornean orangutans are critically endangered and their populations are declining, the Zoo said.
While the Zoo is currently closed, our Zoo team continues to do everything we can every day to care for the animals.
The Zoo thanked everyone for their support and they will continue to provide updates on all of their animals at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.