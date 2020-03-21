247 confirmed cases, 58 in the hospital and 3 deaths in latest COVID-19 numbers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health has confirmed there are 247 confirmed cases in Ohio, along with 33 counties in Ohio, 58 in the hospital and three deaths.
You can see below the number of cases county by county posted by the governor.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and other state officials for a briefing from Columbus.
Erie County Health Department has confirmed an 85-year-old man has died related to complications of COVID-19, and 19 News has learned the identity of the man. You can read more below.
19 News has confirmed an additional case in Erie County.
An employee from Brookside High School has tested positive for the coronavirus. You can read more below.
The American Red Cross said they still face a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this coronavirus outbreak. Healthy individuals are needed to schedule an appointment now to give in the days ahead to help patients counting on lifesaving blood throughout this pandemic.
Through March 20, more than 6,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in about 200,000 fewer blood donations, The American Red Cross said.
The three blood donor centers on Northeast Ohio are open today and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the following locations: Cleveland – 3747 Euclid Avenue, Parma – 5585 Pearl Road and Akron – 501 West Market Street.
Donors are asked to make an appointment before showing up to donate in order to manage the flow of donors appropriately in alignment with social distancing practices.
