Deal for Robert Levin to buy back stores to save jobs falls through, vows $2M for employee healthcare costs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former owner of Levin Furniture hoped to buy back his stores and rescue jobs after the parent company filed for bankruptcy, but the plan fell through.
“I joyously announced that I had agreed to buy back Levin Furniture and the Pennsylvania Wolf stores out of bankruptcy,” Robert Levin said in a press release. "I have learned that the parent company of Levin’s and Wolf is unwilling to sell to me on the terms of our letter of intent. This is horrible.”
Levin’s move would have saved 1,200 of the 1,500 people losing their jobs.
While he can’t save their jobs, he is donating money to cover some of their expenses at this time.
Levin said he is establishing a fund of $2 million to give grants and loans to the employees of both Levin and Wolf Furniture “to help them with their healthcare costs during this time of uncertainty.”
The company said it reported “vast reductions” in business due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Levin said he intends to hire a firm to monitor the way bankruptcy court treats customer deposits that were given to the now-bankrupt company.
He isn’t giving up on the idea of opening the stores back up, either.
