Driver ejected in rollover crash near Innerbelt Bridge; expect traffic delays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Traffic screeched to a halt late Friday night, after a car rolled over just south of the Innerbelt Bridge near the I-71/I-90 split.
Debris was strewn across the road, and several fire trucks, police cruisers and paramedics are on scene.
At least one victim was pulled off the highway and rushed to the hospital, according to a 19 News crew that arrived on scene.
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. and the victim has not been identified.
The scene is still active and authorities are urging drivers to find alternate routes.
