Employee from Brookside High School tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An employee at Brookside High School/Middle School has tested positive for coronavirus, the Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City Schools announced.
The district said, “Unfortunately, we knew it was only a matter of time before this could happen.”
They are working closely with the Lorain County Public Health Department regarding the persons that may have been exposed, the district said. If you are considered a person who was at risk of prolonged exposure, you will be contacted directly by the Lorain County Public Health Department.
They have contacted most of those individuals Friday afternoon.
The district said their thoughts and prayers are with their family and also with all of our families at this time.
