Erie County sees first COVID-19 death; 169 infections reported so far in Ohio

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who contracted the first known case of the coronavirus in Erie County died on Friday, the Sandusky Register reports.
The 85-year-old man was hospitalized and on a ventilator when he passed away.
It’s not yet known how the man--who has not yet been identified--contracted the disease, but it’s now the second reported coronavirus-related death in the state.
Mark Wagoner, Sr., of Toledo, lost his battle to the coronavirus on Wednesday.
As it stands, 169 cases have been reported across 28 Ohio counties.
Click here for the state’s real-time case reporting on the coronavirus
Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.