Giant Eagle and GetGo team members to receive bonus pay for continued dedication for guest service during COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Team members at Giant Eagle and GetGo, and also those working in the warehouses and delivering the needed products to the store will be receiving a bonus for working through the coronavirus outbreak, Giant Eagle announced Saturday.
Giant Eagle, Inc. said bonus pay will start immediately and is retroactive to March 15. They said there is a May 2 end date, and that will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks based on the needs of the community.
“As a company, we must continue to find a way to support our incredibly dedicated team members," said President and CEO of Giant Eagle, Inc. Laura Shapira Karet in a prepared statement. "Across all our communities every day, they are working tirelessly to keep families safe, healthy and fed. We cannot thank them enough. They are our heroes.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.