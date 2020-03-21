Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Even without games, NBA players are trying to engage and even encourage fans in these tough times. So far, about 20 players have partnered with the NBA and WNBA for a new sort of public-service announcement as the world continues dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The virus has struck about a quarter-million people worldwide, killed around 10,000 and has essentially shut down sports around the globe. Cleveland star Kevin Love says, “We're able to reach a number probably in the hundreds of millions, but as far as kids go, tens of millions of kids just by pressing send on an NBA PSA."