Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — After a busy few days in free agency, the Browns made some things official. The team announced several signings, most notably right tackle Jack Conklin. A former Pro Bowler, Conklin played the past four seasons in Tennessee, where he helped make Derrick Henry the NFL's leading rusher last season. The Browns hope he does the same for Nick Chubb. The team also announced the signing of tight end Austin Hooper, linebacker B.J. Goodson and the acquisition of fullback Andy Janovich. The Browns are waiting until players pass physicals before making their addition to the roster known to the public.
UNDATED (AP) — Dayton breakout star Obi Toppin is the lone unanimous first-team choice to The Associated Press men's college basketball All-America team. Toppin is joined on the first team by Iowa's Luka Garza, Marquette's Markus Howard, Myles Powell of Seton Hall and Payton Pritchard of Oregon. Toppin is Dayton's first first-team AP All-American after averaging 20 points and seven rebounds per game.
UNDATED (AP) — Even without games, NBA players are trying to engage and even encourage fans in these tough times. So far, about 20 players have partnered with the NBA and WNBA for a new sort of public-service announcement as the world continues dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The virus has struck about a quarter-million people worldwide, killed around 10,000 and has essentially shut down sports around the globe. Cleveland star Kevin Love says, “We're able to reach a number probably in the hundreds of millions, but as far as kids go, tens of millions of kids just by pressing send on an NBA PSA."
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Live horse racing is back on without the fans at a West Virginia track a few days after the facility was shut down due to the new coronavirus. Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races says horse racing will resume Friday night. However, the Journal reports the track's grandstands, grounds and casino remain closed to the public, which can watch the eight-race card online or through the track's simulcast partners. The facility closed Tuesday night after Gov. Jim Justice ordered casinos around the state to shut down. A Hollywood Casino official says the governor's office later clarified that the shutdown was not intended to apply to horse racing.