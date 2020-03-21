Investigation underway by Ohio State Highway Patrol after accidental drowning in car in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after a drowning occurred in a car Saturday afternoon on State Route 800 2.5 miles north of Stillwater, The New Philadelphia Post of the Highway Patrol said.
Deputies said a 2012 Chrysler 200 was northbound on State Route 800 at milepost 4.5. The driver of the car drove around a road closed sign, and attempted to cross the high water.
The water current swept the Chrysler 200 off the roadway, and the car and the driver became submerged, deputies said.
Deputies said the driver was the only person in the car, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking all drivers to follow the road closed signs and do not attempt driving over water moving across the roadway.
The incident remains under investigation.
