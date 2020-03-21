5 more Cuyahoga County residents die from flu-related illnesses, bringing season total to 28

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed five more flu-related deaths between March 8-14.
The CCBH identified the recent victims as:
- 40-year-old Cleveland woman
- 64-year-old Cleveland man
- 65-year-old Cleveland man
- 66-year-old Broadview Heights woman
- 79-year-old South Euclid man
The total number of flu-related deaths countywide this season now stands at 28, according to the CCBH.
The CCBH said 24 confirmed cases of flu associated hospitalization were reported that week.
The total number of confirmed cases reported this flu season so far stands at 1,909, according to the CCBH.
The CCBH confirmed three pediatric deaths were reported so far this flu season in Ohio.
