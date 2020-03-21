7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Cleveland; bringing total to 24

“Community spread is here and the number of confirmed cases in Cleveland is increasing – almost doubling – daily. One of the reasons is because the number of those being tested is also increasing,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson said in a prepared statement. “The science shows that most will recover, but when we tell you to stay at home and practice social distancing, it is because we must take these important measures as a community now to protect those who are most vulnerable and minimize the impact and duration of the virus.”