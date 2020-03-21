7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Cleveland; bringing total to 24

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are seven new cases of coronavirus in the city, which brings the total to 24 confirmed cases, The Cleveland Department of Public Health said they were notified today.
The CPDH said the new cases include males and females, whose ages range from 20’s - 60’s. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
In order to protect the individuals’ privacy, the Cleveland Department of Public Health said they will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to this new case.
While the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) have not declared an official order, the city of Cleveland strongly advises citizens to remain at home unless it is absolutely necessary to leave.
“Community spread is here and the number of confirmed cases in Cleveland is increasing – almost doubling – daily. One of the reasons is because the number of those being tested is also increasing,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson said in a prepared statement. “The science shows that most will recover, but when we tell you to stay at home and practice social distancing, it is because we must take these important measures as a community now to protect those who are most vulnerable and minimize the impact and duration of the virus.”
