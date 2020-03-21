Northeast Ohio weather: chilly for the first weekend of spring

By Jon Loufman | March 21, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT - Updated March 21 at 7:51 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mercury plummets to the bottom of the thermometer for this first weekend of spring.

Today: Decreasing cloudiness and becoming mainly sunny with highs only in the mid 30s.

Tonight: Clearing continues with lows in the mid 20s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny early then increasing clouds with highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday night: showers developing with lows in the upper 30s.

Monday: Rain mainly early with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

