Officials calling on Ohioans to support struggling restaurants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine this past week ordered all restaurants and bars to scale back their services to delivery or carry-out only, and already, local businesses are feeling the hurt.
David Long is the owner and operator of two Susy’s Soup and Deli locations in Cleveland, one on East 12th Street downtown and another at Tower City.
“Rough, very rough, very rough,” Long said.
You can multiply his experience of losing money across thousands of Ohio’s businesses.
“It’s a major decrease in sales. 73% to be exact," Long said, while letting out a laugh.
