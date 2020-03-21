Ohio Health Director said 91-year-old man among 1 of the deaths in Ohio was in Cuyahoga County; issue ordered for all Adult Day Services closed in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health has confirmed there are 247 confirmed cases in Ohio, along with 33 counties in Ohio, 58 in the hospital and three deaths.
Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said one of the deaths in Ohio was a 91-year-old man in Cuyahoga County.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and other state officials for a briefing from Columbus.
Before bringing Dr. Amy Acton to the podium, he said the new information by her is not good news, and “none of this should come as a surprise.”
He also said that there is an established and running Emergency Operating Center.
Gov. DeWine said what they decide to do, will determine how many people will die.
“What we do now, today, tomorrow will determine how many of us will die,” Gov. DeWine said.
Ohio Gov. DeWine is issuing an order of closing Adult Day Services across Ohio, and they will be close. Unless there are 10 people or less.
Gov. DeWine said some are closed down already, and some are downsized. He said these individuals will continue to get the services they need.
Dr. Amy Acton said the age range of cases ranges from one to 91-years-old, with a median age of 51.
Dr. Amy Acton continues to stress for Ohioans to stay at home during this time.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation they are going to make sure businesses can forgo payments for March, April, and May and defer payments until June 1.
Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services is open for business, and they are accepting new patients.
Gov. DeWine continues to urge Ohioans to put the American flag up, and post them on social media, as he said: “We are all in this together.”
Dr. Amy Acton said they have seen small hospital closures.
Gov. DeWine said there has to be a sense of urgency in all of this.
He also wants everyone to ask themselves: Have I done everything I can to stop this?
You can watch the presser below.
You can see below the number of cases county by county posted by the Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Erie County Health Department has confirmed an 85-year-old man has died related to complications of COVID-19, and 19 News has learned the identity of the man. You can read more below.
19 News has confirmed an additional case in Erie County.
An employee from Brookside High School has tested positive for the coronavirus. You can read more below.
The American Red Cross said they still face a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this coronavirus outbreak. Healthy individuals are needed to schedule an appointment now to give in the days ahead to help patients counting on lifesaving blood throughout this pandemic.
Through March 20, more than 6,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in about 200,000 fewer blood donations, The American Red Cross said.
The three blood donor centers on Northeast Ohio are open today and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the following locations: Cleveland – 3747 Euclid Avenue, Parma – 5585 Pearl Road and Akron – 501 West Market Street.
Donors are asked to make an appointment before showing up to donate in order to manage the flow of donors appropriately in alignment with social distancing practices.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.