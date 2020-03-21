University Hospitals reminding visitors the changes to its visiting policies due to COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals wants to remind the public of its new visiting policies that went into effect Saturday at 7 a.m, according to Dan Simon, MD, Chief Clinical & Scientific Officer, and President, UH Cleveland Medical Center.
Here are the following measures that went into effect:
Patient Visitors:
- Inpatients with confirmed COVID-19 – No visitors will be allowed, no exceptions
- General medical floors – No visitors will be allowed in the hospital.
- UH Seidman cancer patients – No visitors will be allowed in the hospital.
- Rainbow and Maternity inpatients – limited to the same two adult visitors for the duration of their hospital stay. Only one visitor will be allowed to spend the night with the patient. These visitors will be screened for symptoms of respiratory illness and temperature greater than 99.6 F degrees upon entrance to the unit and will not be allowed to enter the facility if screen positive.
- Surgical patients – one visitor will be allowed on the day of surgery only and screened. Surgical patient visitors will not be allowed to enter the facility if screen positive.
- Ambulatory Health Centers, Physician Offices and Urgent Care – only one visitor will be allowed for the appointment and screened. Patient visitors will not be allowed to enter the facility if screen positive.
Visitor Screening:
- Temperature screen must be less than 99.6 degrees F and
- Must be flu symptom-free: no cough, no runny nose, no diarrhea, no shortness of breath. Any visitor that screens positive will not be allowed to enter the facility.
Exceptions:
Case-by-case basis for birth, pediatric and end of life care only. Approval will require Chief Medical Officer or Chief Nursing Officer approval. Any visitor using the exception will be screened as follows:
- Temperature screen must be less than 99.6 degrees F and
- Must be flu symptom-free: no cough, no runny nose, no diarrhea, no shortness of breath. Any visitor that screens positive will not be allowed to enter the facility.
