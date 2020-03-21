US attorney urges Ohioans to report suspected COVID-19 schemes to authorities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman, of the Northern District of Ohio, on Friday urged the public to report suspected coronavirus schemes to authorities.
Here are some examples of scams:
- Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.
- Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Malicious websites and apps that appear to share COVID-19 related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.
- Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.
- Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.
In coordination with the Department of Justice, Attorney General William Barr has directed U.S. Attorneys to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of COVID-19 fraud schemes.
“The Department of Justice is absolutely committed to bringing to justice those who would seek to take advantage of our friends, family, and neighbors during this challenging time – but we need the public’s help,” said U.S. Attorney Herdman said in a prepared statement.
Ohioans can call the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721, or send an email to disaster@leo.gov.
