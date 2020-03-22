Carroll County health officials confirm first positive case of COVID-19 in county

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Carroll County General Health District confirmed the first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the county.
In their announcement to the community on Saturday night, the CCGHD told residents to “please remain calm.”
The CCGHD said it has been preparing with community partners, healthcare providers, and long-term care partners to respond to COVID-19 cases in their community.
According to the announcement, CCGHD officials have been in contact with the patient to determine who they were in contact with prior to their diagnosis.
On Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed there are 247 confirmed cases in Ohio, along with 33 counties in Ohio, 58 in the hospital and three deaths.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.