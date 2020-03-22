Cleveland Project Runway designer Valerie Mayen turns her talents to making facemasks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland designer and season 8 participant Valerie Mayen is taking aim at the COVID-19 outbreak with her team and has announced she’ll be making face masks.
The demand for face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic has exceeded the supply available to medical professionals and hospitals.
Dawn Rogers, MSN, RN, FNP-C, Patient Safety & Infection Prevention Office explains that, “Prior to modern disposable masks, washable fabric masks were standard use for hospitals.”
In a social media post Mayen announced her intention to make the CDC complient face masks for healthcare personnel.
“We want to make sure we are making and sending them to facilities that are requesting them and truly need them most,” Mayen said.
“This is not an attempt to capitalize on a pandemic or an opportunist approach. We just want to help how and where we can and are rich in talent and time but are limited in resources,” Mayen told fans of her page.
Several hospitals have asked for help and some have even included specifications for making masks.
Mayen survived to episode 9 during “Project Runway,” Season 8.
