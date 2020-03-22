Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for March 22, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Saturday showed 247 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide and three confirmed deaths from the virus.
Those figures and the potential for community spread prompted Gov. Mike DeWine to enforce several swift measures, including a move to close all Ohio schools for at least three weeks, place a ban on all mass gatherings of more than 50 people, and shut down all bars and restaurants.
“People will die if we do not make these hard decisions,” the Governor said recently.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
