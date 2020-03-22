Fairview Park firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park Fire Department said they were notified on March 21 one of their firefighters tested positive for coronavirus.
The firefighter will not be identified and is home and self-isolating for 14 days. The Fire Department said the firefighter is expected to make a full recovery.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health (CCBH) has been consulted and has assessed there were no exposures to City workers or to the public. It is unclear how the firefighter became infected with the virus.
Fairview Park Fire Department said from the beginning of this outbreak, they have followed, and will continue to follow, the recommendations and protocols of the CDC, ODH, and CCBH. Since March 11, access to the Fire Department has been limited to Department personnel only.
Upon learning of the positive test result, the Fire Department said they implemented further practices to help protect their employees and the community.
