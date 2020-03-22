Fifth Third Bank to give up to $1,000 to on-site employees working through COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fifth Third Bank announced Sunday they will provide special payments up to $1,000 to customer service employees, and other employees who work on-site, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The special payments will be given in $500 installments in April and May.
“Many of our banking center, operations, and call center employees are coming to work while facing challenges related to childcare, transportation or general concern for their family’s well-being,” said Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president, and CEO of Fifth Third Bancorp in a prepared statement. “Our employees are making a real difference for our customers as we navigate this pandemic. We need to do the same for our employees and want to recognize how appreciative we are of their extraordinary service.”
The company said it has also created additional benefits to help employees through this situation.
Fifth Third said the company has added enhanced cleaning measures to its offices to help safeguard employees and customers who visit banking centers.
It also is continuing to adhere to guidelines from health officials and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control around social distancing and sanitation, according to the release.
The company has moved many of its employees to work from home, but many in essential roles such as customer service representatives, bankers, call-center employees, and others need to work on-site to meet the needs of customers.
On March 21, Fifth Third began temporary modifications to onsite banking services to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Banking center lobbies will remain open to serve customers by appointment only and will not be open for general access.
Bankers will remain available and ready to help by phone.
Customers who would like to meet with a banker in person can schedule an appointment on 53.com, the bank’s mobile app or by calling their local banking center.
Each banking center will also prominently display signage with assistance on how to schedule an appointment.
Bank Mart® locations will remain open, but hours will change to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.