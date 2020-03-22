Harbor Freight Tools company donating protective supply items to hospitals with 24-hour emergency rooms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Harbor Freight Tools announced Sunday they will be donating their entire supply of personal protective equipment items to hospitals with 24-hour emergency rooms in the communities served by their stores.
The company said they want to help front line hospitals with 24-hour emergency rooms with the following items: N95 masks, face shields and 5 and 7 mil Nitrile Gloves.
If you work at a hospital with a 24-hour emergency room in need of these items, please ask the office in charge of procurement at your hospital to click here so they can provide us with the information we’ll need to determine if we can make a donation, the company said.
The company said if you’re not with a hospital, but would like to give us the name of a hospital with a 24-hour emergency room in your community that might need our help, please email us at hospitalhelp@harborfreight.com, identify the hospital’s city and state in the subject line, and our team will follow-up
Harbor Freight Tools said to not make requests at your local stores, or our call center, and please do not contact hospitals -- as they are busy helping their patients.
For hospitals they are able to help, they will email them a voucher when the supplies are available for pick up at their local Harbor Freight Tools store.
