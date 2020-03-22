LIVE: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issues ‘stay-at-home’ order to contain spread of coronavirus

LIVE UPDATES:
- Gov. Mike DeWine issues “stay-at-home” order. The order will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, and will last through April 6.
- Ohioans may leave home for essential activities. This includes shopping for food and medicine, and taking care of family members.
- Residents are also allowed to go outside, but they are not permitted at playgrounds.
- State officials will release the full details of the “stay-at-home” order online shortly.
- “We are at an absolutely crucial time in this war, and what we do now will make all the difference in the world,” DeWine said.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and state health officials are addressing the public at 2 p.m. with the latest COVID-19 mitigation measures and updates.
As of Sunday morning, at least 27,004 people across every state, plus Washington, D.C., and three U.S. territories, have tested positive for coronavirus, and at least 340 people have died from the disease.
In Ohio, 351 people have been infected with COVID-19 across 40 counties. And three elderly men, from Cuyahoga, Erie and Lucas counties, have passed away due to the illness in the past week.
And worldwide, 318,209 cases have been confirmed. Of those cases, 13,672 people died and 94,700 people recovered.
Click here for Ohio’s real-time case reporting on the coronavirus
Good news is: the mitigation measures that have been put in place could enable the U.S. to avoid the same mass infection Italy is seeing right now:
