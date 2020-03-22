LIVE: President Trump addresses nation as COVID-19 spreads across the US

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOIO) - President Donald Trump is addressing the nation Sunday to discuss updates related to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.
As of Sunday morning, at least 27,004 people across every state, plus Washington, D.C., and three U.S. territories, have tested positive for coronavirus, and at least 340 people have died from the disease.
In Ohio, 351 people have been infected with COVID-19 across 40 counties. And three elderly men, from Cuyahoga, Erie and Lucas counties, have passed away due to the illness in the past week.
And worldwide, 318, 209 cases have been confirmed. Of those cases, 13,672 people died and 94,700 people recovered.
Good news is: the mitigation measures that have been put in place could enable the U.S. to avoid the same mass infection Italy is seeing right now:
